Man arrested following alleged break-in at West Kelowna jewlery store

Multiple alarms ringing at a jewelry store on Main Street in West Kelowna led to the arrest of one man.

RCMP responded to the store just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 13. Officers searched the area and discovered a man allegedly fleeing from the store with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

“This stolen property was likely going to be sold on the black market,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

A 33-year-old man from West Kelowna was arrested for break and entering, theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime. He was released from police custody to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on Nov. 30.

