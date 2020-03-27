(Kennebecasis Regional Police Force photo)

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

Police in New Brunswick say they arrested a man for assault after he “purposely” coughed in someone’s face while feeling ill.

Officers with the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force responded to a home in Rothesay, N.B., just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, the police force said in a statement.

Upon arrival, officers found a group of people in a dispute over two others not properly self-isolating after recent international travel.

The incident ended with a man, who has not been named, being arrested for assault after purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill, as well as uttering threats.

ALSO READ: B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

“During these difficult times, we ask everyone to respect the health and safety of all individuals, including first responders and health care professionals by refraining from irresponsible and needless behaviours such as this,” the police force said.

New Brunswick officials have launched a COVID-19 non-compliance hotline for people to report concerns around self-isolating and other related disturbances. The branch overseeing those complaints was later notified of the incident, police added.

In that province, there have been 33 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, as of Friday, March 27.

This week, the B.C. government announced that municipal and district bylaw officers would be enabled to support enforcement of the provincial health officer’s orders which include restaurant closures, a ban on large gatherings and ban on secondary resales of food and supplies.

COVID-19 in Canada
Infogram

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland Food Bank still operating during COVID-19
Next story
Humor is some important medicine

Just Posted

T-Rex sends a message to Kamloops residents during COVID-19

Someone dressed up in a T-rex costume brought a smile to residents faces

Kelowna RCMP seize drugs for second time in two months from Rutland home

Police also found cash and stolen property at the residence

Kelowna RCMP make changes to lessen COVID-19 impact

The City of Kelowna and the RCMP take further precautions

Dancing through the pandemic: Dan’s top 10 songs to listen to in isolation

10 feel good-songs that are sure to lift your spirits during COVID-19

Okanagan writers support local charities with Virtual Reading Series

Read Local Okanagan puts on the series featuring over 10 local writers and artists

Morning Start: Bob Dylan’s ode to JFK

Your morning start Friday, March 27

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Humor is some important medicine

A little humor never hurt anyone. And that was what Ed Vermette,… Continue reading

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

WATCH: Okanagan girl makes Kids Morning Show amid COVID-19 isolation

Lights, camera, isolation: 9-year-old channels Jimmy Fallon in means to entertain friends, family

Summerland Food Bank still operating during COVID-19

Organization requesting donations of food and money as pandemic continues

COVID-19: How to apply for employment insurance

You can receive up to 55 per cent of your earnings up to a maximum of $573 a week

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

Letter: Sustainable and equitable world needed to survive virus and its aftermath

Writer says now is time to find a way to carry on that is not dependant on growth

Most Read