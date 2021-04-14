Man arrested in West Kelowna for stealing police bait car

The suspect has been identified as Raymond Francis Thiffault of Kamloops, who already had an outstanding Canada-wide warrant.

A 30-year-old man was arrested by West Kelowna RCMP on April 12 after activating and taking a police bait car that had been deployed in the area.

With the help of live updates of the bait car’s location, speed and direction, mounties were able to intercept the vehicle near the intersection of Apollo Road and Hoskins Road.

The suspect has been identified as Raymond Francis Thiffault of Kamloops, who already had an outstanding Canada-wide warrant. He has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000.

