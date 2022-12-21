(Google Maps image)

Man assaulted at Liquid Zoo in Kelowna wins $200K in lawsuit

Cameron McRae was at the nightclub for a bachelor party in 2013

A man injured in an unprovoked assault at Kelowna’s Liquid Zoo will receive approximately $200,000 in compensation, nearly a decade after the incident.

According to the judgement of a Supreme Court lawsuit that was submitted on Dec. 16, Cameron Alexander McRae was at the Liquid Zoo downtown for a bachelor party on May 19, 2013. He and his friends were celebrating in a reserved area of the nightclub when Jason Townsend, who was not part of the celebrations, walked over and punched the plaintiff in the face.

McRae was diagnosed with facial fractures, eight damaged teeth, soft tissue injuries to his neck and a concussion. He required multiple surgeries and dental interventions, including four root canals, to repair the injuries.

McRae alleges that he still suffers from pain, headaches, anxiety and difficulty focusing as a result of the assault.

McRae was awarded $98,087 for past wages lost, $30,000 for future earnings loss, $70,000 for non-pecuniary damages, $2,500 in aggravated damages against Townsend and $5,188 in compensation for healthcare services.

The lawyer Christopher Hart told Capital News that he will not be commenting on the case.

READ MORE: Crown stays domestic assault charges against Kelowna Hells Angels prospect

READ MORE: Extreme weather alert triggers warming bus roll-out in Kelowna

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownalawsuitRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Updated: Missing senior with dementia thought to be in Kelowna, found
Next story
Midnight fire guts home in Keremeos

Just Posted

James Isadore helped a chilly duck regain its strength before releasing it back outside. (James Isadore/Submitted)
Chilly duck flies off after some tender loving care at Kelowna job site

A City of Kelowna snowplow pushes snow away from the roads during a cold winter's day in Kelowna. (Carli Berry/Capital News)
1,500 tonnes of sand spread after latest snowstorm in Kelowna

(Submitted)
Laugh in the new year in downtown Kelowna or Rutland

(Google Maps image)
Man assaulted at Liquid Zoo in Kelowna wins $200K in lawsuit

Pop-up banner image