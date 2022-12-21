Man assaulted at Liquid Zoo in Kelowna wins $200K in lawsuit

Cameron McRae was at the nightclub for a bachelor party in 2013

A man injured in an unprovoked assault at Kelowna’s Liquid Zoo will receive approximately $200,000 in compensation, nearly a decade after the incident.

According to the judgement of a Supreme Court lawsuit that was submitted on Dec. 16, Cameron Alexander McRae was at the Liquid Zoo downtown for a bachelor party on May 19, 2013. He and his friends were celebrating in a reserved area of the nightclub when Jason Townsend, who was not part of the celebrations, walked over and punched the plaintiff in the face.

McRae was diagnosed with facial fractures, eight damaged teeth, soft tissue injuries to his neck and a concussion. He required multiple surgeries and dental interventions, including four root canals, to repair the injuries.

McRae alleges that he still suffers from pain, headaches, anxiety and difficulty focusing as a result of the assault.

McRae was awarded $98,087 for past wages lost, $30,000 for future earnings loss, $70,000 for non-pecuniary damages, $2,500 in aggravated damages against Townsend and $5,188 in compensation for healthcare services.

The lawyer Christopher Hart told Capital News that he will not be commenting on the case.

READ MORE: Crown stays domestic assault charges against Kelowna Hells Angels prospect

READ MORE: Extreme weather alert triggers warming bus roll-out in Kelowna

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownalawsuitRCMP