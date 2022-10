Police respond to an apparent stabbing that left a Kelowna man bleeding from finger

Kelowna RCMP responded to a call in the 1300 block of Richter Street at about 9 a.m. on Oct. 28 for a man bleeding from the finger.

Police found the man after an apparent stabbing. A second man on the scene was taken into custody.

There is no further danger to the public as the two men knew each other previously.

The incident is under investigation.

Breaking NewsCity of KelownaPolice