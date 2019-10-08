A forklift carefully lowered a field pumpkin on to the weigh scales at Krause Berry Farms on Saturday (Oct. 5) during the annual weigh-in. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

Scott Carley said producing plus-size pumpkins requires quality soil, “good drainage and a good nutrient plan.”

It would appear the South Langley resident knows what he’s talking about.

On Saturday, Carley won three awards at the annual pumpkin weigh-off competition hosted by Krause Berry Farms, breaking two B.C. records in the process.

His field pumpkin, a 111 pounds, was nearly double the previous record of 64 pounds.

He broke his own record for a giant squash, with a weight of 1,066 pounds, a jump from the previous record of 722 pounds.

Carley also took first place in pumpkins, with what was, to Carley, a relatively small 1,213 pounds, short of the B.C. record of 1,543 lbs. he set in 2017.

“This wasn’t a great growing year,” he observed.

All his entries are grown on Carley’s small acreage in south Langley.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley man sets B.C. record for heaviest pumpkin

READ MORE: Giant squash grows in Brookswood

Jeff Pelletier of North Vancouver won largest bushel gourd with a 219-pounder and largest tomato (2.04 lbs.).

Pelletier said he was inspired by the “Great Pumpkin” in the “peanuts strip.

“I blame Charles Schulz (Peanuts creator),” he laughed.

Officiated by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, the event is certified as a world recognized giant pumpkin weigh-off event.

Sponsors provided cash and prizes for first to 10th place, plus raffle draw prizes for guests.

Krause Berry Farms owner Alf Krause, who drove the forklift that lifted the gigantic entries on the weigh scales, said at least a “couple thousand” turned to watch.

“It was definitely the largest to date,” Krause said.

Winning entries will remain on display at 6179 248th Street till the end of October.

More photos of the day can be viewed online.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Getting a close look at one of the entries at the annual pumpkin weigh-in competition at Krause Berry Farms on Saturday, Oct. 5. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Okanagan residents gather at Kelowna City Hall in support of workplace inclusivity
Next story
BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

Just Posted

Heat qualify for Canada-wide golf championships after 4th place finish at Okanagan Golf Club

Men qualify, women miss cut at UBCO-hosted inaugural Canada West tournament

Kelowna hosts Indigenous workforce forum

The forum will take place on Oct. 8 and 9

Okanagan residents gather at Kelowna City Hall in support of workplace inclusivity

Hundreds gathered as part of sixth annual Inclusion Chain event

City of Kelowna buys $2.7M lakefront property for beach expansion

The property just north of Rotary Beach was bought by the city for $2.7 million

Chicken products sold in Kelowna recalled due to safety concerns

Two products sold at Urban Fare have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Chic and artsy soiree set for North Okanagan art gallery

Art After Dark returns Oct. 18

HERGOTT: Driving with your phone in the cup holder

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses distracted driving fines

Teen tenants of Vernon house fire given gift of music

RJ and J.R. Liebelt don’t feel they’re starting from scratch after losing their worldly possessions

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Laef Kucheran initially created the app when he was just 14

Kootnekoff: The power of just one person during an Okanagan driving dispute

Kelowna lawyer details how one person helped another during an insurance debacle

Foundation sticks with familiar face at North Okanagan hospital

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation keeps Kate McBrearty on as executive director

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Most Read