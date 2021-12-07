Man charged in daytime West Kelowna stabbing

The area where the alleged assault took place. (Google Maps)

A woman was taken to hospital after being stabbed

A man has been charged in connection to a day-time stabbing in West Kelowna that sent a woman to hospital.

24-year-old Danny Leo Blanchard has been charged with one count of assault with a women, one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9.

The incident occurring in the 2500 block of Main Street around 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 2. The RCMP said they did not believe the assault was random and told West K News the man and woman are known to one another.

The woman involved in the stabbing survived and has been released from hospital.

