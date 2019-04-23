Case of man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting adjourned until May

Matrix Savage Gathergood charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault

Matrix Savage Gathergood appeared by video in a Salmon Arm courtroom on Tuesday.

Gathergood’s lawyer Johnathan Avis requested a two-week adjournment of the matter until May 7, which Crown counsel andthe judge agreed to.

Gathergood sat with his hands folded in his lap. He was dressed in orange prison attire with shoulder-length blonde hair anda beard.

Original Story:

The man charged in the Salmon Arm Church of Christ shooting that left one person dead and another injured is to appear incourt Tuesday morning.

Matrix Savage Gathergood was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguising himself with intent tocommit an offence.

Gordon Parmenter, 78, was killed in the April 14 shooting. Paul Derkach was shot in the leg while trying to care for Parmenterand is facing lengthy recovery.

An online fundraiser has been set up for Derkach. A separate one set up before the shooting for Gordon and wife PeggyParmenter, whose trailer was destroyed in a fire deemed suspicious by police, continues to raise funds to support Peggy.

Read more: Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Read more: UPDATE: Salmon Arm dad killed, man in custody after church shooting

Read more: ‘Terrible, terrible thing’: Former coaches of accused Salmon Arm shooter shocked

Read more: Funds being raised for victims of Salmon Arm church shooting

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Child, 11, accidentally shot in the chest at Alberta religious colony
Next story
Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

Just Posted

Social media flooded with love for woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness.”

District of Peachland reviews cannabis regulations in Okanagan

Staff intend to build bylaws by tailoring regulations in neighbouring communities

Rollover on Dillworth Drive

A car accident has resulted in one car rolling onto its side

Okanagan short story contest winners to be announced at Milkcrate Records

The public reading is free and open to the public

Duck rescue: Kelowna men save ducklings from storm drain

Local retirees saved some local ducks from certain death.

An unconventional marriage: What’s age got to do with it?

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

Organ donation push on as Okanagan officer fights for life

Those interested in becoming an donor should visit taketwominutes.ca to sign up

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

PHOTOS: Inside the ‘shoe house’ in Northern B.C.

A rare look inside the famous Kitseguecla Lake Road shoe house, with a tour led by owner Toby Walsh

Thieves steal five of Seven Dwarves ornaments honouring B.C. couple’s late son

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from Cloverdale family’s front garden

Most Read