Man charged in Naramata double homicide appears in Penticton court

Wade Cudmore appeared for the first time in relation to first degree murder charges

Wade Cudmore, seen here with his mother Kathy Richardson, had his first court appearance in relation to first degree murder charges in the deaths of Erick and Carlo Fryer Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Kathy Richardson/Facebook)

Accused murderer Wade Cudmore had his first appearance via video in Penticton provincial court today, June 22.

Cudmore, 32, appeared in police custody during his court proceedings, for one count of first-degree murder.

Cudmore along with 35-year-old Anthony Graham of Penticton was charged on June 18, in relation to the deaths of Erick and Carlo Fryer.

The Fryer brothers were discovered dead on May 10 on a remote logging road in Naramata.

Cudmore is the son of Naramata hairdresser Kathy Richardson, who was found murdered in her home on June 9.

RCMP continue to search for Graham who remains at large. Police warn he may be a target and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who comes in contact with Graham is urged to contact police immediately.

Cudmore’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 7. A publication ban was requested and approved by the presiding justice, for Cudmore.

