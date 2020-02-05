An Anahim Lake man is facing multiple charges following an incident on the weekend. (File photo)

Man charged with attempted murder after breaking into home near Williams Lake

Maverick West facing attempted murder charge in connection with Anahim Lake incident

An Anahim Lake man is facing several criminal charges, including attempted murder, following an incident at a home in the rural community last weekend.

Maverick Anthony West, 30, is facing charges of attempted murder, robbery, break and enter, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, unlawful possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, assault, mischief and uttering threats in relation to the early morning incident.

On Saturday Feb.1 at 4:56 a.m. Anahim Lake RCMP were called to a residence in the 6600 block of West Street for a report of a possible break and enter in progress.

Read More: Williams Lake family thankful for community support after fire destroys home Sunday

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO for the North District, said upon immediate attendance police quickly discovered that there was more happening than initially reported, noting that the break and enter complaint quickly escalated to an attempted murder investigation.

“The residents were visibly upset and told police that the suspect had come to their home, damaged their vehicle, forced his way into the home and destroyed property within the house,” said Saunderson. “During the course of the investigation police learned that the suspect had used and threatened the victims with a firearm.”

The victims recognized the suspect as he is known to them, Saunderson said, noting police located the suspect at another residence and he was arrested without incident.

West has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020.

“This type of crime is not normally seen in our small, tight-knit community,” said RCMP Sgt. Scott Clay, NCO in charge of the Anahim Lake Detachment.

“The safety of everyone is, and continues to be, our primary focus.”

