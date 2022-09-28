Man charged with attempted murder, alleged Kelowna carjacking dies

Dashcam video from the takedown shows a multitude of police vehicles converging on the scene on Highway 97 in West Kelowna. (YouTube)

The man charged with attempted murder with a firearm and two counts of robbery stemming from an alleged carjacking in Kelowna earlier this year has died, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

Kenneth Morrison was to be in a Kelowna court for disposition on Sept. 28, but was not on the daily court docket.

The file for Morrison has been abated, which is the process for staying a file when prosecutors have a proper basis to believe the person is dead, said Dan McLaughlin with the BC Prosecution Service.

According to court documents, Morrison was not in custody. He was last scheduled in court on Sept. 8, however, it was carried over until Sept. 28.

BC Coroners Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding Morrison’s death.

On March 7, Morrison reportedly fled the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Glenmore Road in a reported stolen black Chevy Silverado. Morrison then allegedly attempted to take another vehicle by force, that had stopped to assist those involved in the crash. Police confirmed that the suspect did pull a gun and shoot at one of the other car crash victims, and missed. The suspect then released bear spray at a pair who had stopped to assist.

Morrison was bloody upon arrest and was transported to Kelowna General Hospital.

Morrison was no stranger to police. Back in 2017, he pleaded guilty to vehicle theft, evading police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident after stealing a cleaning van in Saskatchewan, according to the Regina Leader-Post. A Regina provincial court judge sentenced Morrison to time served.

READ MORE: Second drug bust in 4 days: Kelowna RCMP seize hundreds of doses

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCrime