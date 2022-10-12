An SUV involved in a serious collision is being investigated by police on Monday, Aug. 26. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

Man charged with impaired driving causing death back in Kelowna court

Kory Douglas Mikalishen is charged with dangerous and impaired driving for a 2019 crash

A man charged with dangerous and impaired driving causing the death of two people, was in Supreme Court in Kelowna, on Oct. 11.

Kory Douglas Mikalishen was driving two passengers early in the morning on Aug. 26, 2019 when the vehicle crashed on Highway 33 between Gerstmar and Davie Road.

Kelowna RCMP said that both passengers were pronounced dead on the scene and Mikalishen was transported to the hospital with injuries.

READ MORE: Kelowna highway reopens after fatal crash

Mikalishen is not currently custody.

