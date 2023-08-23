A homicide occurred at a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road in Kelowna on Monday night, Aug. 21. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

A homicide occurred at a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road in Kelowna on Monday night, Aug. 21. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Man charged with manslaughter, Kelowna homicide investigation ongoing

A person died as a result of severe injuries on Monday Aug. 21

One man has been charged with manslaughter after being arrested earlier this week in connection with a Kelowna homicide investigation.

Brandon Joseph Davina is currently in custody with a charge of manslaughter. Many details surrounding the incident are not publicly available at this time.

On the night of Monday Aug. 21, the RCMP were called to a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road. There, police found a person with life-threatening injuries.

The individual later died as a result of their injuries.

The RCMP has confirmed that Davina was arrested shortly after the incident and that there is no risk to public safety.

Charges of manslaughter rather than murder are considered if death was not intended.

The Kelowna Serious Crime Unit has now taken over the investigation.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Low fire activity remains, could increase as crews extend wetlines at Kelowna wildfire
Next story
North Shuswap on edge after alleged incident on Highway 1 amid wildfire

Just Posted

A homicide occurred at a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road in Kelowna on Monday night, Aug. 21. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Man charged with manslaughter, Kelowna homicide investigation ongoing

The Canadian Red Cross is encouraging those displaced from the wildfires to register with them. (File Photo)
Wildfire evacuees encouraged to register with Canadian Red Cross

The ORL is helping ease the stress of evacuees from the wildfires, by forgiving late or damaged items. (Okanagan Regional Library/Vernon branch photo)
Okanagan Regional Library forgiving late, damaged returns

Grapes ripen on the vines at a Summerland vineyard. This year���s extreme summer heat and busy wildfire season are affecting wineries and grape growers in the community. (John Arendt - Summerland Review) Grapes ripen on the vines at a Summerland vineyard. The thick smoke from wildfires has affected wineries and wine tasting rooms in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap. (Summerland Review file photo)
Wildfires affect turnout for wine tastings across the Okanagan