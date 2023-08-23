Man charged with manslaughter, Kelowna homicide investigation ongoing

A person died as a result of severe injuries on Monday Aug. 21

One man has been charged with manslaughter after being arrested earlier this week in connection with a Kelowna homicide investigation.

Brandon Joseph Davina is currently in custody with a charge of manslaughter. Many details surrounding the incident are not publicly available at this time.

On the night of Monday Aug. 21, the RCMP were called to a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road. There, police found a person with life-threatening injuries.

The individual later died as a result of their injuries.

The RCMP has confirmed that Davina was arrested shortly after the incident and that there is no risk to public safety.

Charges of manslaughter rather than murder are considered if death was not intended.

The Kelowna Serious Crime Unit has now taken over the investigation.

