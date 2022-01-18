Derek Favell, 39, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson, is scheduled to appear in Salmon Arm court on Feb. 15, 2022. (File photo)

Derek Favell, 39, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson, is scheduled to appear in Salmon Arm court on Feb. 15, 2022. (File photo)

Man charged with murdering Ashley Simpson to return to Salmon Arm court

Derek Lee Favell expected to choose type of trial during February appearance

Derek Favell, charged with the murder of Ashley Simpson, appeared briefly via video in Salmon Arm court Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Favell’s brief appearance led to the scheduling of his next appearance, which will be Feb. 15 in Salmon Arm. At that time he is expected to elect to be tried either by judge alone, or by judge and jury.

Favell, 39, the former boyfriend of Ashley Simpson, is charged with second-degree murder in her death. She was last seen on April 27, 2016 near Salmon Arm, but her remains were not found until more than five years later on Nov. 26, 2021.

Read more: Man charged with murder in Ashley Simpson’s death to appear in Salmon Arm court

Read more: RCMP find remains of Shuswap woman missing for five years, former boyfriend charged

Missing womanmurderShuswap

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 hospital cases rise, but few more in intensive care
Next story
‘Beautiful musician’: Money being raised for Salmon Arm woman who lost hearing

Just Posted

Kelowna council is backing KCT's grant application to replace dated stage lighting (File photo/City of Kelowna)
Upgrades to water treatment facility and new lights: Kelowna City Council briefs

The Okanagan is expecting a lot of sunshine over the next week (Photo - Landon Hemmes)
Above average temperatures expected in Okanagan-Shuswap

Two of 100 Mile sculptor Vance Theoret’s soapstone carvings were stolen in Kelowna this weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile sculptor’s work among art stolen in Kelowna

Fire crews on scene on Dougall Road South. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)
Rutland house fire quickly knocked down