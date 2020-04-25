Man ‘covered in blood’ arrested after assaulting Vernon police officer

Police received multiple calls of a man assaulting people in their vehicles; suspect now in custody

A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Vernon Friday night.

Vernon RMCP officers responded to a disturbance in the 4200 block of 32nd Street around 9 p.m. April 24, after receiving multiple calls from the public about a man who was assaulting people in their vehicles.

Numerous officers arrived at the location and found the suspect “covered in blood,” according to a media release.

As police attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer. Multiple officers were required to gain control of the suspect and two police officers were injured during the arrest.

“The investigation is in its early stages. Said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “There were many people on scene and police are in the process of interviewing witnesses and victims.”

Police say some potential witnesses and victims may have left the scene before police arrived. Specifically, investigators would like to speak with a younger Caucasian man who was driving a white Subaru style car who may have been assaulted.

The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and remains in police custody. The two police officers sustained minor injuries and were treated by medical staff.

Those who have information related to this incident are asked to contact Cpl. Trevor Cook at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

