Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man crushed by his own vehicle in Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit and BC Coroner Services are now investigating

A man has died after being crushed by his own vehicle in a Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru on Wednesday morning.

Vancouver Police were called to the location at Main and Terminal around 5:30 am to assist with a single-vehicle collision.

In a news release, the VPD said surveillance footage shows the driver dropping an object out of his vehicle while paying. When he went to pick up the item, the vehicle rolled forward and trapped him between the vehicle door and frame.

“Efforts were made by first responders to revive the man, but tragically, he died on scene,” VPD Cst. Tania Visintin said. “This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man.”

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit and BC Coroner Services are now investigating.

Anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012.

RELATED: Baby killed, father hurt by vehicle in downtown Vancouver: police

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

AccidentsVancouver police

Previous story
Central Okanagan sees uptick in jab rates after vax card announcement
Next story
Nearly 600K people access B.C. vaccine card in first 24 hours after soft launch

Just Posted

Community members gathered on the pedestrian overpass bridge above Highway 97 near the Parkinson Recreation Centre and unfurled banners that said “F—k fossil fuel subsidies” and “Climate emergency — act like it.” (Contributed)
Group gathers on Highway 97 for climate demonstration in Kelowna

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
UPDATE: RCMP say drugs, alcohol involved in Highway 3 collision that killed Kelowna man

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna’s Gospel Mission opens new thrift store on the Westside

Roughly 1,000 people gathered and protested COVID-19 health measures outside of the hospital on Sept. 1. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna bylaw officers hand out almost $4K in fines for health-order-breaching gatherings