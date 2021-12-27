RCMP are investigating a homicide in 70 Mile House. (File photo)

RCMP are investigating a homicide in 70 Mile House. (File photo)

Man dead in Boxing Day homicide in B.C.’s South Cariboo; RCMP investigating

Major crimes unit investigating after 52-year-old man died on Boxing Day in 70 Mile House

RCMP officers with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide that took place Boxing Day in 70 Mile House.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2600-block of Komori Road in 70 Mile just after 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26, where they found a 52-year-old man suffering critical injuries. Despite efforts by BC Ambulance personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 62-year-old man who is known to the victim was arrested but subsequently released and has not been charged, the release states.

“Investigators believe that this is an isolated incident and there’s no ongoing risk to the public,” Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP said.

Officers with the major crimes unit will remain in the Clinton area as the investigation continues.


melissa,smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau calls Tutu’s death a loss of one of the world’s ‘strongest moral voices’
Next story
Streets filled with ice after water main break in Vernon

Just Posted

Fire at a home on Menu Road (WKFR)
UPDATED: West Kelowna fire crews battle stubborn house blaze at -25 C

Four search and rescue groups joined Kelowna RCMP and Big White ski patrol in trying to locate and overdue snowboarder. The man was found Monday, Dec. 27, deceased. (COSAR photo)
Missing snowboarder found dead at Big White

Lake Country’s Kevin Blakely took these photos of twister-like formations called ‘steam devils’ from his home Monday, Dec. 27. The formations were travelling west along Okanagan Lake. (Kevin Blakely photos)
Devil(s) went down to Okanagan Lake

Heather Ann Harris, 33, was last seen in Vernon on Thursday, Dec. 23, and RCMP are concerned for her well-being. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Missing Vernon woman found safely