RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Man dies after Okanagan Connector rollover

A passenger survived and is being treated in hospital for his injuries

West Kelowna Mounties are investigating a fatal rollover on the Okanagan Connector.

In the early morning hours on Friday (April 23), officers responded to a reported single-vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 97C between Penask Summit and Brenda Mines. The RCMP says the evidence at the scene suggests the van struck the centre median before rolling several times.

The adult male driver of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. His passenger, also an adult man, survived and is currently in hospital. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own concurrent investigation into the man’s death.

Mounties ask anybody with information on the collision to contact the West Kelowna detachment at 250-768-2880.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collision

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tolko urged to halt planned logging above Greater Vernon water supply
Next story
Major investor picks up Okanagan rental housing

Just Posted

Pixabay.
Kelowna BC SPCA hosts Virtual Murder Mystery Night

The fundraiser will take place May 13

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man dies after Okanagan Connector rollover

A passenger survived and is being treated in hospital for his injuries

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: Nearly 1 billion tonnes of food was wasted in 2019

Your morning start for Friday, April 23, 2021

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna fire that destroyed RV, damaged nearby garage deemed suspicious

Firefighters put out both fires and were able to prevent the flames from reaching the home, which housed four tenants and a dog

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry student Katie Weisbrod plants a seedling in Joe Rich. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Getting back to nature: Kelowna forestry students plant for a better tomorrow

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry students encourage others to take care of the environment

Interior Health and Pathways Addictions Resources warned April 22, 2021 of drugs in Penticton contaminated with the animal tranquilizer Xylazine. It’s not known what kind of substances may contain Xylazine or what they may look like. (File photo)
Dangerous animal tranquilizer found in test sample of Penticton street drugs

It’s not currently known what kind of substances may contain the animal tranquilizer

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens will hold its spring plant sale online. The sale begins May 1. (Contributed)
Summerland Ornamental Gardens to hold online plant sale

Variety of plants available through fundraising event

Nic Hume and his fellow paramedic stopped to rescue the victim of an Oak Bay hit-and-run – a duck – at the end of their shift Thursday morning. (Nic Hume/Facebook)
B.C. paramedics don’t duck a chance to help someone in need

Ambulance duo end a long shift by helping a distressed duck in Victoria suburb

This cougar alert was posted near Chilliwack after a cougar was reported in the area on April 10, 2021. (Black Press - File)
Children and pets warned to stay inside after second cougar attack in South Okanagan

The Penticton Indian Band council is working with the Natural Resources Department to contain the animal

As the snow in Manning Park melts, searchers are able to get a little farther each day. Photo submitted
Family resumes search for son missing in B.C.’s Manning park since October

‘This is our child, and we don’t give up on our children,’ said mother of Jordan, Josie Naterer

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

KCR Migrant Support Worker, Javier, had an exciting day escorting his son Ian with him during ‘Take your Child to Work Day’!
KCR: Celebrating volunteers and launch of Volunteer55

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Most Read