Man dies after Sunday afternoon crash in Salmon Arm

A Sorrento man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene

A Sorrento man in his 40s has died after a Sunday afternoon crash in Salmon Arm.

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3200-block of 50th St. SW, just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the crash was reported by a farmer in the area, but believe there were no witnesses to the incident.

Investigators determined a green pickup truck was travelling northbound, when it veered off the road, hitting trees and flipping into the Salmon River. Criminality is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was dead at the scene. The B.C.Coroner’s Service is investigating.

READ MORE: Shuswap farmers aim to grow healing retreat for childhood sexual abuse survivors

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collision