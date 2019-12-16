Man reportedly dies at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday

A young man has reportedly died at the temporary overnight shelter at Recreation Avenue.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday for an unconscious person at the camp.

An advanced care paramedic arrived at 2:55 a.m. and transported the patient to Kelowna General Hospital. The service said he was in critical condition.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for more details.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna urges people to donate to non-profits instead of directly to homeless

READ MORE: Kelowna’s homeless unhappy with temporary overnight shelter situation

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Schools in B.C. community have now all addressed unfair dress codes
Next story
Sentencing begins for former West Kelowna high school teacher who had sexual relations with student

Just Posted

Man reportedly dies at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday

Sentencing begins for former West Kelowna high school teacher who had sexual relations with student

Bradley Furman pled guilty to several charges, including sexual assault and luring a child under 18

Boil water notice lifted for many Westside residents

Notice was issued by RDCO last week due to a water line break

More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna

This is the fourth reported incident in the Okanagan since the spring

Counterfeit bills and electronics scam going around in Lake Country

Crime Stoppers and RCMP ask residents to be vigilant

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

Eagle feather from B.C. made it to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Sentencing begins for former West Kelowna high school teacher who had sexual relations with student

Bradley Furman pled guilty to several charges, including sexual assault and luring a child under 18

Downed power lines close North Okanagan highway

Traffic at a standstill on Highway 97A near the Esso and Tim Hortons

Schools in B.C. community have now all addressed unfair dress codes

School District 71 responded to student asking for neutral codes at all local schools

Most Read