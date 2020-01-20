A man has died after being found in the backcountry near Whitewater Ski Resort. File photo

Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

A man died Friday afternoon after being found in a tree well in the backcountry near Whitewater Ski Resort.

In a statement Sunday, Whitewater said a man was found reported unresponsive at 12:11 p.m. on Friday. He was transported to first aid where BC Ambulance Service pronounced him dead.

“Whitewater Ski Resort extends our deepest sympathy to all those affected, specifically the man’s family and friends,” said Colby Lehman, Whitewater outdoor operations manager, in a statement.

The resort did not identify the man.

The death is not the first incident to occur this season in the area near Whitewater. Earlier this month two teenage boys were rescued after becoming lost.

A person was also evacuated by helicopter in December after colliding with a rock while on the resort’s Glory Ridge terrain.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Site of planned Jumbo Valley ski resort to be protected, managed by First Nations
Next story
Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Malindi Elmore crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

As of Jan. 19, 2020 she holds the Canadian record for the marathon, running a 2:24:50

Lake Country piano students perform to save Australia’s koalas

Young musicians from Musically Inclined are holding an online benefit concert series until Feb. 16

Video: Monster Truck Chaos takes over Prospera Place in Kelowna

Performing at the shows were Rockstar, Identity Theft, California Kid, Spitfire and Skeletor

Unplug and Play Literacy Week returns in late January

The event sponsored by Interior Savings encourages everyone young and old to unplug from screentime

Kelowna’s Tess Critchlow gears up for World Cup at Big White

Critchlow is a professional snowboarder competing for Team Canada in the boardercross competition

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Queen Silver Star’s top royal talents revealed

Three candidates named finalists following talent showcase

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Telus invests in North Okanagan youth’s mental health

$10K grant will go towards in-class education, reducing stigma

Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

Cariboo Memorial Hospital back to normal after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

Site of planned Jumbo Valley ski resort to be protected, managed by First Nations

Development rights permanently retired for site of proposed year-round ski resort west of Invermere

Huawei exec’s extradition hearing begins in Canada

China’s foreign ministry complained the United States and Canada were violating Meng’s rights

Most Read