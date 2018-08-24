Man dies of burns and self-inflicted wounds in bizarre public death

The bizarre circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old man near the Princeton Airport Thursday are not criminal, according to RCMP detachment commander Chad Parsons.

“This is one of the strangest files that I’ve ever been involved with,” said Corporal Parsons, in an interview with The Spotlight Friday.

Police were called at 1:09 p.m. August 23, and told that a man, who was on fire, was fleeing a burning car on Airport Road.

The man fell in a field beside Highway 5A, igniting the grass around him.

“I can tell you we have some super brave residents in Princeton who went into that fire and tried to assist him.”

A victim services worker was soon called to the scene to support the witnesses and those who tried to help.

The death “initially appeared suspicious in nature,” said Parsons.

A crime scene was established, and the Princeton detachment called in the services of the RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Division, members of the serious crimes and forensic units from Penticton RCMP, and the BC Coroner.

The victim died from his burns and from wounds to his body that were not related to the fire, but were determined to be self-inflicted, said Parsons.

Parsons said the Princeton Volunteer Fire Department “was amazing” in both its response time and its effectiveness in extinguishing the car and grass fires.

The victim’s name is not being released, however Parsons said he is not from the Princeton area.

