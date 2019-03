The kayak capsized on the Indian Arm off Burnaby’s Barnet Marine Park

A man has died in a suspected drowning while kayaking in Burnaby.

The incident happened Thursday at 2:15 p.m., when the kayak capsized in the Indian Arm at Barnet Marine Park, police said.

His body was located about an hour later. It is not clear if he was wearing a life jacket.

