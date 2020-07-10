Man drowns while swimming in Okanagan Lake

RCMP is confirming a 65-year-old man died on Thursday (July 9) while swimming in Okanagan Lake.

West Kelowna emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Boucherie Road, about 1:45 p.m., for reports of a drowning incident.

Witnesses on scene said the man had tied up his boat at afloat in the water and was attempting to swim back to shore when he disappeared and failed to resurface.

According to Const. Solana Paré, witnesses were able to locate the man, pull him ashore and administer CPR. Once emergency crews arrived on scene they continued CPR but were unable to resuscitate the man.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved and the heroic efforts of witnesses, the man passed away,” stated Const. Paré. “RCMP Victim Services is providing support to the witnesses, friends and family of the victim.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s sudden death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity. No other information is available at this time.

READ MORE: Emergency crews conduct CPR on unresponsive person in Okanagan Lake

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservatives say police should be called into investigate WE charity scandal
Next story
Jamie Bacon pleads guilty to charge in Surrey Six case

Just Posted

Man drowns while swimming in Okanagan Lake

The incident happened off the shores of West Kelowna on Thursday

Summerland Ornamental Gardens remain closed

Staff and volunteers continue to weed and maintain plants

Kelowna taxpayers could pay $90K for losses caused by cancelled Memorial Cup

$135,000 would be put aside for a potential bid for a future opportunity to host the tournament

Predator mutilated cats in Kelowna: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA confirmed a mutilated cat was killed by a predator

Canada’s deficit result of investing in Canadians: Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity

Minister Mona Fortier said the government is working on the next steps as the economy restarts

Horgan says B.C. restart making gains as more people come out of their homes

B.C. announced the easing of more restrictions on businesses, recreation and travel last month

Morning Start: Microsoft headquarters is home to the world’s quietest room

Your morning start for Friday, July 10, 2020

Conservatives say police should be called into investigate WE charity scandal

Trudeau is already under investigation by the ethics commissioner for potential conflict of interest

Amber Alert continues for missing Quebec girls, 6 and 11, and their father

Police issued the alert for Norah Carpentier, 11, and Romy Carpentier, 6, from Levis, Que.

Limit police access to lethal weapons in Indigenous communities: Justice Summit

Grassroots-organized National Indigenous Justice Summit was a free-to-attend two-day videoconference

Summerland Ornamental Gardens remain closed

Staff and volunteers continue to weed and maintain plants

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

Motorcycle rider seriously injured in collision with vehicle on Highway 97 west of Pritchard

Chase RCMP report that motorcycle was attempting to pass when crash occurred

LETTER: Former Summerland mayors speak out on solar project

Five former Summerland mayors sign name to short letter

Most Read