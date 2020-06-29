Man escorted from Lake Country park for inappropriately touching himself

A man was removed from Beasley Park June 25 following complaints of him inappropriately touching himself. (Submitted Photo)

A male was escorted from Beasley Park for inappropriate behaviour.

Lake Country RCMP were called to the park Thursday, June 25, just after 7 p.m. for a complaint of a man allegedly inappropriately touching himself.

“A front line officer located the man,” RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said. “An investigation determined that the man had his hand down his pants but never exposed himself to anyone.”

The 63-year-old man was removed from the area without incident and transported home. He was issued a fine under the Liquor Control and Licensing Act (LCLA) for having open liquor in a public place.

Anyone with any additional information can contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

READ MORE: Tear gas deployed in Enderby on wanted man

READ MORE: No wakeboards urged on Okanagan lakes

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

parksRCMP