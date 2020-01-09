Man faces 10 charges in relation to armed robbery in Salmon Arm

Alleged offences on New Year’s Day involved possession of .22-calibre rifle and handgun

A man charged in connection with a New Year’s Day armed robbery in Salmon Arm will remain in custody.

Anthony Robert Summers, 29, faces 10 counts in connection with an incident on Wednesday, Jan. 1. He will not be released from custody following a bail hearing Jan. 7.

The charges include robbery where a firearm is used, wearing a face mask, using a firearm while committing an offence, pointing a firearm at another person, possessing a .22-calibre rifle for the purpose of committing an offence, possessing a .22-calibre handgun, transporting a .22-calibre rifle without reasonable precautions for the safety of others, occupying a vehicle with a .22-calibre rifle inside, possessing someone else’s identity document and possessing the personal cheques of another person that were obtained illegally.

No details have been released yet on the target of the alleged armed robbery.

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP investigate child porn cases involving four or five suspects

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP see fewer calls for service, more property, violent crimes

Read more: Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Summers is also facing two charges related to forged documents in an incident on Nov. 3, 2019.

Those counts include: possessing a forged document with the intent to commit an offence, and possessing another person’s cheques knowing they were obtained by the commission of an offence.

Summers is set to appear again in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Feb. 4.

None of the charges have been proven in court.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP have no jurisdiction over stolen parking spaces
Next story
B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

Just Posted

$1000 reward for missing Kelowna german shepherd

A Kelowna residents dog was stolen and last seen near Black Mountain in mid-November

Who’s best to bring along in a zombie apocalypse? UBC Okanagan professors argue

The Life Raft Debate returns as experts defend their expertise come a zombie attack

Rockets make pair of trades ahead of Friday’s WHL trade deadline

Kelowna acquires defenceman Tyson Feist from Regina, trades away Jaedon Joseph

Rutland house fire leaves building severally damaged

The fire happened at 683 Dease Road around 3:30 a.m.

Free healthy living program for families launching in Okanagan

Generation Health helps families create balanced lifestyles

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

A needle and chopstick: New tattoo shop opens in Revelstoke

It’s the second business in the city to offer tattoos

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

GALLERY: Otters play in Enderby

Five otters spotted having a time around the Shuswap River

Man faces 10 charges in relation to armed robbery in Salmon Arm

Alleged offences on New Year’s Day involved possession of .22-calibre rifle and handgun

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Most Read