Black Press File Photo

Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

RCMP responded to a call of a man waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

A man was taken into custody Friday after waving a pellet pistol that looked similar to a handgun.

At 1:44 pm, Jan. 5, the Kamloops RCMP responded to a call of a man inside the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society building at 125 Palm St.

This male was reported to be waving a handgun around, threatening people inside the premises, according to the RCMP.

The suspect was located a block away by police responding and was taken into custody without incident.

Kamloops Police Dog Services also attended and conducted a search for the handgun. A pellet pistol was located by the police dog Fargo.

The pistol is an exact replica of nine millimetre semi-automatic pistol and it was difficult for persons familiar with firearms to identify it as such, said the RCMP.

The suspect is facing a variety of charges and is being held for a bail hearing today in Kamloops.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

Just Posted

Incredible youth wins Big White ski pass

A young student from Kelowna’s Dr. Knox Middle School is rewarded for community effort

West Kelowna filmmaker wins award for wedding video

Nick Schafer won the 2017 Professional BC Wedding Award in November

Despite progress in the ozone layer all other problems scientists looked at in 92 have worsened

By David Suzuki A year ago, we revisited the 1992 “World Scientists’… Continue reading

Olympians to get Big White send-off Saturday

The ski hill east of Kelowna will host a party to wish the athletes well in PyeongChang next month

Kelowna area MP’s clash on Twitter

Liberal Stephen Fuhr and Conservative Dan Albas go back and forth on social media

What’s happening

Find out what is taking place in your community this weekend, with Anna Zeitner

Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

RCMP responded to a call of a man waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

The fire took place last night

Parnell: A few wishes for 2018

Kelowna editor Kevin Parnell says there’s a few things we all need this year

T’Birds halt Rockets home-ice win streak at 13

Kelowna falls to Seattle but celebrates Dillon Dube and Cal Foote’s gold medal with Team Canada

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Vernon woman missing

Linda Ruth Cunnington may have left to Vancouver Jan. 2

Most Read