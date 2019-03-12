Photo Victoria Gibb

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a pile of rocks, while trying to cross the Tulameen River by walking on the handrail of the Brown Bridge.

The incident occurred March 8, at about 4:10 p.m.

RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons said “a combination of bad decisions and alcohol” led to the dangerous stunt.

“He’s lucky he didn’t fall into the river because it would have been difficult to get him out,” said Parsons.

A police officer spotted the man, walking along the narrow handrail over the partially frozen water.

The member drove slowly only the bridge and was able to get the man’s attention “just as the man fell off the rail.”

The 36-year-old suffered a broken ankle and was treated at Princeton General Hospital.

He was later transported to Penticton Hospital for further testing due to the distance of the fall.

Parsons said it is remarkable the man was not more seriously hurt.

“Lots of things could have happened.”

