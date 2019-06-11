UPDATE: The man has been rescued from Rail Trail off of Dilworth Drive

Kelowna fire crews along with search and rescue brought him with a gator

UPDATE: 5:26

He was brought out on the gator. Fire pontoon captain Tim Light said “it took about 15 minutes from the time he was in the basket to get him to the ambulance.”

He adds the 28-year-old man told fire crews that he was “relieving himself” when he fell off the cliff.

The mans injuries consisted of two possible broken ankles.

————————

UPDATE: 5:04 p.m.

A 28-year-old man had been rescued from the rail trail at Dilworth. Two broken legs. He is now being taken to hospital.

————————

UPDATE: 4:02 p.m.

Fire crews have reached the man who fell down a ravine on Dilworth Mountain, it is believed he has two broken legs.

The cyclist may have to be carried out on a gator, as the area is hard to access. Search and rescue is also offering to bring in a helicopter to assist in getting the man out of the ravine.

————————

The Kelowna Fire Department and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are currently looking for an injured man along the rail trail below Dilworth Mountain.

The man reportedly fell from his BMX bike, 60 feet down a ravine, about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews are bringing in a gator to access the man, who is believed to be about 28-years-old.

Crews are set up at the bottom of Dilworth Mountain, near Leckie Road, as well as on the rail trail, heading east near McCurdy Road.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

Just Posted

A woman wakes up to find blood and needles in her car

A Vancouver woman visiting Kelowna said there needs to be more security at Village at Mill Creek

Okanagan moved to level two drought as precaution

First drought notice for 2019 due to snowpack and forecast

UPDATE: The man has been rescued from Rail Trail off of Dilworth Drive

Kelowna fire crews along with search and rescue brought him with a gator

Kelowna raises over $37,000 with ALS walk

The city’s Walk to End ALS was a massive success

Deer shot with arrow in Kelowna

The deer is believed to have been wounded near Carriage Court

Police test motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

Hergott: What happens to your estate when you die

Lawyer Paul Hergott talks about what happens to your estate when you die

Penticton teen hit by car while trying to avoid possible drug user in underpass

A local teen was hit by a car after crossing the highway instead going by a possible drug user

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

Two new blazes in Kamloops Fire Centre

The two wildfires were reported on Tuesday and are .01 hectares in size

Most Read