Man falls from ATV 50-feet down embankment near Kelowna airport

Emergency crews are responding to Farmers Drive

The area where the man has fallen from an ATV. Google.

A man is 50-feet down an embankment off Farmers Road above the Kelowna International Airport.

There are reports he fell from an ATV and sustained multiple injuries.

Emergency crews are rushing to the scene and will have to perform a high-angle rescue to retrieve the man.

According to those on the scene, the man is unconscious and is bleeding from the head.

The incident occurred about 3:15 p.m. Friday.

More to come.

