The area where the man has fallen from an ATV. Google.

The area where the man has fallen from an ATV. Google.

Man falls from ATV 50-feet down embankment near Kelowna airport

Emergency crews are responding to Farmers Drive

A man is 50-feet down an embankment off Farmers Road above the Kelowna International Airport.

There are reports he fell from an ATV and sustained multiple injuries.

Emergency crews are rushing to the scene and will have to perform a high-angle rescue to retrieve the man.

According to those on the scene, the man is unconscious and is bleeding from the head.

The incident occurred about 3:15 p.m. Friday.

More to come.

READ MORE: Grass fire on Dilworth

READ MORE: Wildfire sparks near the site of two others burning by Big White

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

rescue

Previous story
Wildfire sparks near the site of two others burning by Big White
Next story
B.C. records 49 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 35 more Friday

Just Posted

The area where the man has fallen from an ATV. Google.
Man falls from ATV 50-feet down embankment near Kelowna airport

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Wildfire sparks near the site of two others burning by Big White

Skies are smoky in the Okanagan as wildfires burn. Pictured is one of the fires burning north of Big White, as seen from Dilworth Mountain on July 1. (Dale Mckee/Facebook)
Smoky skies ahead for Okanagan Valley, Shuswap

Traffic blocked on Dilworth Drive. (Twila Amato/Capital News)
UPDATE: Grass fire on Dilworth not suspicious, Kelowna fire crews say