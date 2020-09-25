Kelowna man injured during arrest sues RCMP

Supreme Court civil claim alleges Dustin Blondin was the victim of an ‘unprovoked attack’

A civil claim has been filed against a Kelowna RCMP officer by a member of the public, following a traffic stop.

The claim, filed by Kelowna resident Dustin Blondin on Sept. 24 in B.C. Supreme Court, alleges that Const. Julius Prommer assaulted him during his arrest on Sept. 11, 2020.

Blondin claims that while stopped for speeding, Prommer told him his car would be impounded, and instructed him to remove anything of importance. While Blondin was doing this, Prommer allegedly threw him to the ground and handcuffed him. Blondin was charged with assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

The physcial altercation led to Blondin’s hand being broken, which later required surgery. He alleges that the officer, as well as a collegue, didn’t offer him assistance despite being in pain.

The claim alleges the RCMP officer ‘intentionally inflicted’ serious bodily harm onto Blondin, who was allegedly not administered medical care.

The claim further states Blondin has suffered mental and physical injury, financial loss and emotional distress. In addition to assault, the claim alleges negligence by the RCMP member, as well as a charter of rights breach, for not advising him of the reason for his detention.

Blondin is seeking general damages, aggravated and punitive damages, costs, damages pursuant to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and pre- and post-judgment interest.

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court, and a statement of defence has not been filed, according to available court documents.

