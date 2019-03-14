On Monday, March 11, a Salmon Arm man pled guilty to killing a cow moose out of season in 2017. (Photo contributed)

Man fined $3,000 for killing moose out of season

Shuswap resident caught by conservation officers with dead animal

A Salmon Arm resident was sentenced Monday, March 11 in Provincial Court for the killing of a cow moose out of season.

The man, in his mid-50s, was fined $3,000 and forfeited two firearms.

Conservation officer Tanner Beck, based in Vernon, said officers received a tip in 2017 regarding the killing.

Read more: BC Conservation Officer Service helps injured Vernon swan

They immediately went to a private address in Salmon Arm where they found the moose and the accused.

The moose had been killed that day and had not yet been processed.

Beck said the man quickly admitted to the crime.

“When we arrived, they realized they had been caught, admitted the wrongdoing and provided statements,” he said.

Since then, the case has been making its way through the courts. The man faced two charges: killing wildlife not within an open season and unlawful possession of dead wildlife.

Read more: B.C. man fined $10,000 after leaving moose to suffer before death

The man shot the adult, full-sized moose “towards Larch Hills” in January 2017, Beck said, “so there was no hunting season for moose at that time.”

Of the $3,000 fine, $2,900 goes to the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund to be used for wildlife or habitat work, he explains, with $100 going to the courts.

“We catch a number every year,” said Beck. “It’s what our job is for, exactly what we’re looking to catch.”

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker
Next story
B.C. man believed to be first Canadian to get intravenous gene therapy

Just Posted

Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Okanagan community centres have a fully loaded calendar to keep students busy next week

Raise the woof: Two new dog parks to be built in Lake Country

Construction begins soon for two new off-leash dog parks

Wine industry long-term strategic plan launched in Okanagan

Following a Penticton conference the BC Wine Institute launced long-term strategic plan

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines fueling up to release new music video

The song Spitting Ghost explores growing up

Abbotsford gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Kelowna

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

Most Read