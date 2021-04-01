Man fined for dumping trash in Kelowna backcountry

A 37-year-old man has been issued a $575 fine in connection with an illegal dumping incident that was discovered up a service road outside Kelowna at the end of March.
After receiving a number of calls from the public, the BC Conservation Officer (CO) Service tweeted on April 1 that a suspect had come forward.
“The site is being cleaned up (to the landfill),” wrote BC CO Service.
Update on Illegal Dumping File | Thank you to the public for your #RAPP calls – the person has come forward.
The illegal waste — which consisted of electronics, a microwave, chairs, garbage and other household items — was dumped on Postill Lake Forest Service Road (FSR) northeast of the city over the March 27 weekend.
A white Ford Ranger was seen on March 27 with a full load of household garbage, Conservation Officer Ken Owens explained on March 31. The truck was heading onto Postill Lake FSR at 11:24 a.m. Not long after, at 12:10 p.m., the same truck was spotted with an empty cargo bed.
— With files from Philip McLachlan
