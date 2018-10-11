Man flees from Kamloops police

Police in Kamloops searching for a white male

Police in Kamloops are searching for a man who fled from officers, Thursday afternoon.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, about 2:30 p.m. police spotted a pickup truck driving erratically on Summit Drive near Columbia Street. When the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver didn’t stop.

“The officer did not pursue and other officers closed in on the truck in the Summit Shopping Centre. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled from the scene,” said Shelkie.

RELATED: Missing Kamloops man murdered

Both police and a canine unit searched the area for the driver but were unable to find him. “It appears the pickup truck was stolen,” stated Skelkie.

No description of the suspect is available other than he was a Caucasian male. The suspect discarded the hat and jacket that he was wearing while driving the truck and witnesses couldn’t supply police with any other descriptors.

