Man found dead at Kelowna orchard

Police say the man was working in the orchard at the time of his death; criminality not suspected

A man in his 60s died at a Kelowna orchard on Tuesday night (June 15).

Just after 11 p.m., Mounties responded with paramedics to an Orchard on Spiers Road, where the man was found dead.

The Kelowna RCMP says its investigation determined the man was working in the orchard at the time of his death and criminality is not suspected to be a factor.

WorkSafeBC and the BC Coroners Service are investigating to determine how the man died.

