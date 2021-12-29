Man found unresponsive downtown Kelowna, dies in hospital

The man was found outside in chilly temperatures of -20 C

RCMP has been checking on those experiencing homelessness. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

A man experiencing homelessness is dead after being found outside in the frigid temperatures near the Queensway Bus Loop in Kelowna.

The 34-year-old man was discovered by City of Kelowna Bylaw officers who were checking on a group of individuals in the 1400-block of Pandosy Street, they noticed the man was unresponsive and immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR as well as naloxone.

He was transported to hospital where he died a short time later.

Cpl. Tammy Lobb said the cause of death is not yet known but is not considered suspicious.

Since the cold snap hit the Okanagan, RCMP as well as officers from the Community Safety Unit (CSU) and bylaw, have been conducting well-being checks for those who are out in the cold.

This includes finding shelter beds, assisting in the coordination of transportation to shelters and providing warm clothing.

“Officers within our CSU get to know our marginalized clients who are living on the streets and they are deeply saddened with this loss,” said Cpl. Lobb. “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.”

The investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

