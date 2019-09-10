Dexter and Bridgenna Ferguson, with their son, Dexter Jr. The family of three from the Bahamas is getting help from a Kelowna man after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian. (GoFundMe photo)

Man fundraising to bring Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian to Kelowna

A family of three impacted by the destructive hurricane getting the help from Kelowna man

A Kelowna man is going above and beyond to help a Bahamian family whose lives were hit by the destructive Hurricane Dorian.

Mike Carter, whose GoFundMe for the family reached $4,000 as of Tuesday morning, is working to get his friends Dexter and Bridgenna Ferguson, as well as their son Dexter Jr., to Kelowna as the country begins reconstruction efforts.

READ MORE: Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Carter said on the funding page that the hurricane had ripped through Williams Town, where the Ferguson family lives.

“They, like so many others, have been left with only the clothes on their backs,” he wrote, calling the devastation “an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”

READ MORE: Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

The funds raised will be used to pay for the Ferguson family to fly off the island and here to B.C., as well as accommodation and basic necessities.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

Just Posted

Man fundraising to bring Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian to Kelowna

A family of three impacted by the destructive hurricane getting the help from Kelowna man

Housing experts meet for conference in Kelowna

The conference saw more than 150 housing officials from across B.C. on Monday

Let the games begin: 55+ BC Games underway in Kelowna

Stage is set for the 2019 55+ BC Games to take over the streets, waters and fields of Kelowna

Extension granted for Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant in West Kelowna

The Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant now has until March 2022 to complete construction

Kelowna family foundation help stock food bank shelves

The Gardiner Family Foundation donated $20,000 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank

VIDEO: Power outage sparked for North Okanagan residents

Watch the sparks fly from power pole transformer

B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

Slow home sales cool B.C. government revenues this year

Finance Minister Carole James releases first 2019 results

Street population keeping North Okanagan bylaw busy

Meanwhile RCMP is getting creative with its approach

Summerland Chamber asks for city name

Change in designation seen as advantage in attracting investment

Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049

Festivalgoers to forage for fungi in the Shuswap

Fungi Festival runs Sept. 27 to 29, with events centered at the legion hall

Penticton senior accused of attempted murder in alleged stabbing

A 77-year-old Penticton man was arrested and charged last week

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Most Read