Jimmy Pieschke pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but failed to show up to court. He was last spotted on the run in B.C. on Feb. 11. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

Jimmy Pieschke pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but failed to show up to court. He was last spotted on the run in B.C. on Feb. 11. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

Man guilty of child porn offences in Quebec on the run in B.C.

Jimmy Pieschke was sighted on Salt Spring Island on Feb. 11

A man who pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but skipped his court date is now believed to be on the run in B.C.

RCMP say Jimmy Pieschke, 39, was last spotted on Salt Spring Island on Saturday evening (Feb. 11). His current whereabouts are unknown.

Pieschke is described as a white man with hazel or blue-ish green eyes and brown hair. He’s 5’11” tall and weights 166 lbs.

Police say he sometimes goes by “James” or “Jimmy Leduc.”

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

READ ALSO: Birthday girl needs a miracle: Kelowna child prepares for chemo

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

child pornCrimeSalt Spring Island

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Smoke in the food court at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall
Next story
Flying object shot down over Yukon on Trudeau’s orders; CAF mum on what it was

Just Posted

Shannon August was last seen on Feb. 10, 2023 near a Canco Gas station in Black Mountain. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP searching for woman last seen in Black Mountain

A smoke bomb was allegedly set off inside the food court at Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna Feb. 11. (Ocean Pearle/Facebook)
Smoke in the food court at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall

Starla Szarek celebrated her fourth birthday at B.C. Children’s Hospital on Feb. 12 as she prepares for chemotherapy treatments to begin this week. (Contributed)
Birthday girl needs a miracle: Kelowna child prepares for chemo

A property affected by the November flooding of the Nicola River is seen along Highway 8 on the Shackan Indian Band, northwest of Merritt, B.C., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Merritt, B.C., residents displaced by 2021 floods to move into transitional housing

Pop-up banner image