(Crimestoppers)

(Crimestoppers)

Man hit with restraining order by ministry offices in West Kelowna

Dylan Choquette is the defendant in civil claim

The provincial government is looking to the court system to help deal with a problem prolific offender in a West Kelowna office.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction has filed a civic claim in B.C. Supreme Court to restrain Dylan Choquette, of no fixed address, from coming onto their property on Hoskins Road.

In the lawsuit, the ministry claims that since Jan. 6, 2022, Choquette has blocked the entrances and exits of the offices, hit the windows and doors, possessed weapons while in the office, and been physically and verbally abusive with staff.

Because of this behaviour, the lawsuit claims that employees have “suffered great discomfort, loss of enjoyment of the use of the West Kelowna office, property damage, and interference in relation to the use, operation, and provision of services at the West Kelowna office.”

Under the province’s Trespass Act, Choquette was told he was prohibited from the property in early May, though he has continued to disobey these restrictions.

The lawsuit is seeking to not allow Choquette within 100 metres of the property, or to communicate in any way with the office.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s only community fridge out of commission until it finds a new home

READ MORE: Good news stories from 2022 to reflect on in 2023

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaCrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
August 2022: Lake Country liquor store owner dies in Enderby RV fire
Next story
Kelowna’s only community fridge out of commission until it finds a new home

Just Posted

Charlotte is one of the resident pigs at Star’s Piggly Wiggly’s Sanctuary in Peachland Kelowna. (File photo)
April: Peachland Piggly Wiggly Pig Sanctuary hosts open house

Brandon McMillan won the 2022 Spengler Cup with HC Ambri-Piotta. (Brandon McMillan/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets vet victorious in Switzerland

A memorial service at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery was disrupted on May 8, 2022 when an impatient woman drove over the graves. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
May 2022: Memorial ceremony disrupted when woman drives over graves

Dashcam video from the takedown shows a multitude of police vehicles converging on the scene on Highway 97 in West Kelowna. (YouTube)
March: Man with gun arrested in West Kelowna after allegedly stealing a truck