Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen appeared in the Penticton court house on June 20 for his bail hearing. He is facing two charges of assault, one charge of aggravated assault and one charge of sexual assault in relation to an incident on a Penticton beach on May 3. The decision regarding his bail is expected for Monday, June 24. (Western News file photo)

Man in court for allegedly vandalizing former home of accused Penticton shooter

Zachary Charles Steele has been charged with one count of mischief to property

The man who allegedly vandalized the home of the ex-wife of the Penticton man accused of murdering four people made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Zachary Charles Steele has been charged with one count of mischief to property over $5,000. According to information from court documents, it is alleged that Steele threw a rock through the window of the home on, or about, June 22.

READ MORE: Arrest made for vandalism of former home of Penticton man accused of murder

The alleged vandalism was brought up in court last week during during a scheduled appearance for John Brittain, the man accused of shooting and killing four Penticton people on April 15.

Details of the vandalism were not revealed, however, Brittain’s lawyer, Paul McMurray, mentioned the incident while arguing against a no-contact order between Brittain, who is in custody at Okanagan Correctional Centre, and his ex-wife.

“About two or three weeks ago Mrs. (Katherine) Brittain’s home was seriously vandalized with approximately $10,000 worth of damage that was done. There is an insurance claim pending and there is also a criminal charge pending and Mrs. Brittain has become even more emotionally fragile and isolated,” said McMurray during the court appearance last week.

Katherine Brittain lived in a home on Cornwall Drive, the same street where three of the people that her ex-husband is accused of shooting were killed.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Osprey pair returns to Kelowna to nest
Next story
Another court delay for alleged Rutland standoff suspect

Just Posted

Okanagan Electrical Systems raises $16,000 for youth and mental health services

A charity golf tournament raised money for CMHA Kelowna and Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna

Osprey pair returns to Kelowna to nest

FortisBC rolls live footage of birds as they incubate their eggs

First retail pot shop opens its doors in Kelowna

Locally grown marijuana will now be sold at Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store

10 things that 80s movies taught you

Tweeters use the hashtag #80sMoviesTaughtUs to share their insights

Kelowna florist donates flowers for smile week

Natalie Tocker said there is a wonderful group of volunteers participating

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Okanagan Rail Trail stats questioned

LETTER: Apparently there have been 400,000 people who have used the trail in a four-month span

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

UPDATE: Vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan not connected to 3 B.C. deaths, RCMP say

RCMP sent out a crime alert asking people to call 911 if they see Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

Man in court for allegedly vandalizing former home of accused Penticton shooter

Zachary Charles Steele has been charged with once count of mischief to property

RCMP call alleged theft from South Okanagan food bank “heartless”

One person in custody for allegedly breaking into the Oliver Food Bank

Victoria to review safety after man left hanging from raised bridge

More and more people seen ignoring safety measurements in place, city staff say

Mueller testifies: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Former special counsel appeared before Congress about probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Most Read