Police were on the scene after a daytime shooting in Vernon Monday. (Roger Knox/Vernon Morning Star)

Man injured after daytime shooting in Vernon parking lot

Vernon RCMP are on the scene of a daylight shooting in the parking lot off of 43rd Avenue.

One male suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

We will have more on this story as details are confirmed.

 

Police were on the scene after a daytime shooting in Vernon Monday. Pictured is what appears to be the victim’s car and shoes that were left behind. (Roger Knox/Vernon Morning Star)

