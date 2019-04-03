Alexander (Xander) Cook was thrown from his Vespa scooter in Penticton on April 2 when he attempted to avoid a collision with deer on Eckhardt Avenue. That same day, city council voted to maintain the status quo and pursue public education to deal with urban deer populations. (Photo submitted)

Man thrown from Vespa avoiding deer wants Okanagan city to rethink cull

Kelowna man was thrown from his Vespa scooter when attempting to avoid deer in Penticton

A South Okanagan resident is urging Penticton city council to reconsider its recent ruling to keep the status quo in terms of urban deer management.

Alexander (Zander) Cook, a Kelowna resident who commutes daily for work in Penticton, was thrown from his Vespa scooter when attempting to avoid deer on Eckhardt Avenue at 7:45 a.m. of April 2.

“They came out of nowhere, it was a mom and two babies I think. I don’t think I hit them but I really don’t know,” said Cook.

“I have no use of my right arm, I’m on heavy painkillers and I’m now missing a week of work,” said Cook. “I was launched off my scooter and was unconscious on the pavement. So I had to take an ambulance and spend the day in the Penticton hospital. Thankfully I have no broken bones but my right arm has severe tissue damage.”

READ ALSO: Deer cull proposal gets in front of Penticton City Council

It just so happens that later that day city council voted to maintain their current strategy of public education in regards to urban deer bother residents.

Cook said he blacked out shortly after the accident so he can’t recall which intersection on Eckhardt Avenue he was on, but noted that three deer had jumped out onto the road. One went in front of the truck directly in front of him, and two went between him and the truck.

“We were leaving the green light going 45 kilometres per hour or a little bit less, and when the deer went in front of (the truck driver) he slammed on his brakes. Then two deer went behind him, in front of me, so I was either going to hit the truck or hit the deer,” said Cook. “So I slammed my brakes and I think I launched myself into the air and hit my right side on the pavement.”

Cook is thankful he wasn’t more severely injured by the incident, but said his Vespa did not fare too well. His coworker attended the scene to bring the scooter to his workplace in Penticton, so he has not seen it since the incident but has been told it is currently out of commission.

READ ALSO: Penticton neighbourhood is fed up and wants urban deer solution

Cook thinks council should reconsider its standpoint and hold a plebiscite to see if the community is interested in pursuing other options to deal with deer in the urban centre. He said he knows these types of accidents can be common and fears that others may get hurt if the deer population isn’t firmly dealt with.

“It could have been much worse, and who could be next? It’s not life-threatening or anything but it’s really impacting my life right now,” said Cook. “I can’t work and my right arm is screwed up. If the deer will culled it might not have been a problem.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan city to bid on 2021 National Junior A Hockey Championship
Next story
People living with incurable cancers in U.S. urge more research

Just Posted

Phase 3 of Centennial Park improvements underway

The Rutland park is funded by the 10-Year Capital Plan

Boil water noice issued for Souteast Kelowna SEKID water supply

The notice was issued Wednesday due to increased turbidity from Hydraulic Creek

West Kelowna multisport dome set for fall open

Construction starts on the $3.5 million dome for November

7 overdoses in 1 day at Kelowna homeless shelter leads IH prompt about carfentanil

Interior Health is reissuing a warning about carfentanil-tainted drugs after Cornerstone overdoses

VIDEO: Kelowna mayor delivers annual state of the city address

The Kelowna Chamber hosted its annual State of the City address from Mayor Colin Basran.

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

Steroids, heroin, drone and cellphones seized from outside B.C. prison

The maximum security prison is investigating the incident, Corrections Canada says

Regulations need to change for logging debris on-site, says BC Forest Practices Board

Chair of the board says current requirements from logging companies can be improved

Man thrown from Vespa avoiding deer wants Okanagan city to rethink cull

Kelowna man was thrown from his Vespa scooter when attempting to avoid deer in Penticton

Riverside memorial planned for Shuswap man

Fundraiser underway to build picnic table honouring Rene St. Onge

One year after acid spill along highway near Trail, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Fairy Gradmothers supply grad dresses to Shuswap students in need

School District #83 educators help make graduation a memorable experience

Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

There have been some iconic phones over the years but what’s next?

Cherryville gas station being renovated

Frank’s General Store upgrades expected to be done April 25; fuel available at Cherryville Emporium

Most Read