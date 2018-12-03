Emergency personnel respond to the fatal collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carlin Hall west of Salmon Arm on Sunday, Dec. 2. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Man killed in Highway 1 crash in Shuswap

A head-on crash closes Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm for eight hours

One man was killed in the collision that closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm for close to eight hours Sunday.

Cpl. Mike Halskov of BC RCMP Traffic Services reports that two trucks collided about 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 2 about 15 kilometres west of Salmon Arm. The crash occurred near the Carlin Hall in Tappen.

“Upon arrival it was determined that an eastbound Ford pickup truck crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a westbound Chevrolet pickup truck,” reports Cpl. Halskov. “Two other westbound vehicles were caught up in the collision. The lone male driver of the Ford pickup was deceased at the scene.”

Related: The Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm reopened at midnight Sunday

Police say alcohol has not been ruled out as a contributing factor to the collision. The occupants of the three other vehicles involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The four-lane highway was closed until midnight, with some drivers being able to access detours.

The Trans Canada East Traffic Services (Golden) is continuing its investigation and no further information is available at this time.

The Salmon Arm crash was one of six fatal crashes over the weekend in B.C.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. family warns of Tide pod dangers after toddler’s near-brush with death
Next story
B.C. hydro project granted an environmental assessment certificate

Just Posted

Judas Priest and Uriah Heep to play Kelowna show

Heavy metal legends announced for Monday, June 16

Kelowna woman hopes to inspire others to consider donating a kidney

Nicole Garcia donated her kidney to a friend in October

In One Night delves into grief and lost love

The New Vintage Theatre play had its premier performance in November in Kelowna.

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Straight Outta Rutland thumbs its nose at Kelowna

These Kelowna residents enjoy the bad rep they sometimes get and use it to their advantage

Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada

The cave was spotted in Wells Gray Provincial Park back in March

Six deadly crashes on B.C. highways prompt police warning

Crashes in Chetwynd, Lytton, North Vancouver, the Shuswap, near Prince George and near Squamish

Family of woman killed on Sea-to-Sky highway wants to fulfil her dying wish

Bekah Mann, 24, wanted to be one with nature in death

Notley, cabinet set wheels in motion to start cutting oil production

Alberta premier wants to back off production by 8.7 per cent, starting January 1

Man killed in Highway 1 crash in Shuswap

A head-on crash closes Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm for eight hours

Country singer brings sports and music together for fundraiser

Local charities to benefit from Gord Bamford’s Pics & Sticks charity event

Bear cub, rescued near Tofino, dies in strangulation accident

The animal got his head and neck tightly ensnared in a small rope handle.

Good sleep routines key to getting kids snoozing: UBC

Putting away screens, a cool comfy bed are all key to getting a good night’s sleep

B.C. First Nation to present oral evidence about Trans Mountain expansion impact

National Energy Board hearings take place in Nanaimo this week

Most Read