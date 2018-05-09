The townhouse complex where Sagmoen owned a unit. (THE NEWS files) The Maple Ridge townhouse complex where Sagmoen owned a unit. (THE NEWS/files)

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe denied bail in unrelated assault case

Charged with assault causing bodily harm

The man who is connected to the discovery of human remains on a farm in B.C.’s Shuswap region has pleaded not guilty and been denied bail on an unrelated charge in the Lower Mainland.

Curtis Sagmoen will remain in custody as a trial date is confirmed for his alleged role in an assault causing bodily harm in Maple Ridge, after a hearing Wednesday morning in provincial court in Port Coquitlam.

The 36-year-old was charged back in March in connection to the assault that took place outside a townhouse complex in 2013.

A hearing is set for tomorrow to confirm his five-day trial on Feb. 4, 2019.

READ MORE: Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Sagmoen’s family owns the farm in Silver Creek, B.C., where the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon were discovered last November. No charges have been laid in that case.

He is charged in a separate matter in Vernon, involving allegations of violence by two women who worked as online escorts, as well as another incident in Falkland in August 2017.

The preliminary inquiry is set for Oct. 22 and 23.

Sagmoen was raised in Maple Ridge, and worked as a pile driver. His parents moved to Salmon Arm in 2004.

