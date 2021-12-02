Eleven COSAR members and the dog team were called in to help search for the man who fled the scene after flipping his vehicle into an orchard near Glenmore Road on Dec. 1. (Contributed)

Man located by COSAR after flipping car, walking away in Lake Country

The man fled the scene after flipping his vehicle into an orchard

For their 98th call out of the year, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) assisted Lake Country RCMP in locating a man who fled the scene after flipping his vehicle into an orchard near Glenmore Road on Wednesday (Dec. 1).

According to COSAR, the man was driving north on Glenmore Road when he lost control and flipped his car. The man was able to extract himself, but could not be located by Lake Country Fire Department or RCMP.

COSAR was summoned by authorities after a search of the immediate area turned up empty. Eleven COSAR members and the dog team were called in, where they searched the surrounding orchards and fields.

The dog team followed the man’s tracks as he made his way home to his residence, where he was eventually located.

