Man rushed to hospital following construction site injury in Upper Mission

Emergency crews are responding to the Trestle Ridge area of Kelowna

UPDATE: 1:18 p.m.

BC Ambulance is reportedly headed to Kelowna General Hospital with a man in critical condition.

RCMP are being asked to assist in traffic control in the Upper Mission area.

————-

Emergency crews are responding to the Trestle Ridge neighbourhood in the Upper Mission following reports a man was injured on a constriction site.

A 20-year-old man reportedly was ejected from a roller packer vehicle, which may have run over his body.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, at The Edge Place.

Two BC Ambulance and multiple fire departments are on scene.

The Capital News has a reporter responding to the scene. More information will be known as it becomes available.

