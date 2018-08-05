Vernon Search and Rescue assisted with the rescue of a man who fell in Fintry Falls and sustained minor injuries. (Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society/Facebook)

Man rescued after 150-foot drop in Fintry Falls

Man fell reaching for dropped phone, minor injuries sustained

A stroke of luck is what the public is calling it.

Vernon Search and Rescue was called out Sunday afternoon to assist with the rescue of a subject at Fintry Falls.

“The subject was taking a picture with his cell phone at the top of the falls (circle marked in red) when he dropped his phone,” the service said on Facebook. “Reaching for it, he fell approximately 150 feet down the face of the falls and miraculously landed in the middle pool with very little injury.”

His friends and family called 911. North Westside Fire Department, Kelowna Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service, and Vernon Search and Rescue all responded and worked together to extricate him from his precarious position.

Related: Search and rescue seeks building funds

“Thankfully, he was rescued and will be able to spend the rest of the long weekend with his family and friends. VSAR would like to remind everyone to always play safe, and be very careful this long weekend and beyond.”

Man rescued after 150-foot drop in Fintry Falls

Man fell reaching for dropped phone, minor injuries sustained

