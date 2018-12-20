Man robs B.C. gas station with red underwear on his head as disguise

RCMP on Vancouver Island are asking for help finding a suspect dubbed the “Underwear Bandit.”
A man wore what appeared to be a pair of red underwear on his head to disguise himself during a stickup last month, according to a notice on the Campbell River Crime Stoppers website.
READ MORE: Underwear-clad man chases late-night intruder in mom’s Duncan home
The alleged robbery took place on the evening of Nov. 12 at the Husky gas station on the South Island Highway.
The suspect indicated he had a gun, though none was visible, demanded cash, then fled.
Campbell River RCMP are asking for information to identify the suspect. Members of the public can provide tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the group’s online portal.