A man is likely lucky to be alive after sheltering in a dumpster and ending up in a garbage truck compactor. (Black Press file photo)

A man is likely lucky to be alive after sheltering in a dumpster and ending up in a garbage truck compactor. (Black Press file photo)

Man sheltering in West Kelowna dumpster nearly crushed in garbage truck

The driver heard banging noises coming from the truck’s compactor

As the cold snap in the Okanagan continues, some people have been forced to seek shelter in potentially dangerous locations.

A garbage truck driver in West Kelowna got a shock when he heard banging noises coming from the rear of his vehicle on Dec. 1. RCMP said the driver had made a pickup around 5:40 a.m. on Louie Road, north of Elk Road when he heard the commotion.

When he stopped and got out of the truck he could hear a man inside the compactor. The driver realized the man had been picked up inside a dumpster at a previous location, and that the compactor had possibly been cycled at least twice before he was found.

The West Kelowna Fire Department freed the man, who suffered minor injuries to his feet and hands and was hypothermic. He was taken to hospital for assessment.

“When the weather gets colder we sometimes see this happening as people seek shelter wherever they can,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with Kelowna RCMP. “Fortunately, this outcome was favourable and he will survive his minor injuries.”

In April 2022, a 52-year-old Penticton man died two days after being discovered crushed in a recycling truck.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna on board with ‘warming bus’ pilot program

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaGarbageTrucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Leave donations on doorstep for Joe Rich fire department food drive
Next story
End paid parking, support downtown businesses: Penticton councillor

Just Posted

The West Kelowna Warriors Teddy Bear toss in Royal LePage Place in 2018. (Photo: Tami Quan Photography)
Sports Weekend Preview: Kelowna Rockets head south, West Kelowna Warriors host teddy bear toss night

Members of Joe Rich Fire Rescue pose with donations from the 2020 food bank drive. (Contributed)
Leave donations on doorstep for Joe Rich fire department food drive

Rockets forward Andrew Cristall in action against the Spokane Chiefs at Prospera Place on Nov. 18. (Steven Dunsmoor/Submitted)
Kelowna Rockets’ Cristall earns some All-CHL honours

A man is likely lucky to be alive after sheltering in a dumpster and ending up in a garbage truck compactor. (Black Press file photo)
Man sheltering in West Kelowna dumpster nearly crushed in garbage truck