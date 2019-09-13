Man shot by RCMP in Bear Creek Provincial Park; police watchdog investigating

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

B.C.’s police watchdog has deployed investigators to West Kelowna, after a man carrying garden shears was shot by police during an early-morning altercation in Bear Creek Provincial Park.

Police said in a news release Friday morning that officers first received reports of a man attempting to jump in front of a vehicle near Westside Road shortly after 1 a.m.

RCMP later located the man thought to be linked to the complaint, carrying gardening shears, in the provincial park.

While attempting to arrest the man, an interaction occurred and he was shot by police, RCMP said. The man then fled, jumping into the Okanagan Lake where he wound up on a log boom.

Police officers both on the shore and on the water negotiated with the man and he was taken into police custody at 7:21 a.m.

The man received immediate medical assistance and his injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

The Independent Investigation Office of BC will be at the scene Friday, which has been cordoned off. The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that end in injury or death.

West Kelowna RCMP are still investigating the initial report and are looking to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward. Anybody with information is asked to call Mounties at 250-768-2880.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
We are not ‘cold-blooded killers’: Penticton conservation officer
Next story
Program provides food to Summerland children

Just Posted

Man shot by RCMP in Bear Creek Provincial Park; police watchdog investigating

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

Freaky fruit Friday

Picked just in time for Friday the 13th from a Kelowna orchard

Okanagan real estate team releases report on housing affordability

HM Commercial Group is releasing their Crystal Ball Report on Sept. 18

RCMP searching for missing West Kelowna man

Dalton Evans’ family hasn’t heard from him in a few weeks

Update: Gunshots heard near West Kelowna campgound, RCMP investigating

Emergency crews were called to the Bear Creek Provincial Park area around 11:45 a.m. Thursday night

Fashion Fridays: 10 effortlessly stylish items for fall

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Program provides food to Summerland children

Penny Lane Legacy Fund, Marketplace IGA and community volunteers involved with initiative

Four-time cancer survivor raises $100k for research and support

Some people beat cancer. And some people beat it with a stick.… Continue reading

The semi-annual Trunk Sale returns with 175 vendors

If you love a good bargain and the thrill of the garage sale hunt you’ll want to check this out

Coffee served at 1973 prices, 25 cents, at Okanagan centre

Halina Centre celebrates 46th anniversary Sept. 17

Police warn against ‘vigilantism’ as Scotch Creek plans anti-crime meeting

Residents have expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

We are not ‘cold-blooded killers’: Penticton conservation officer

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Most Read